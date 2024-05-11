StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CVLY stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.
