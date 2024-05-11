StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

CVLY stock opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLY. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

