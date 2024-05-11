StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $17.52.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNESGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 188.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNESFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 1.94% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

