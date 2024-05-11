StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 272,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of TherapeuticsMD at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

