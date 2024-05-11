StockNews.com Upgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Buy

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.7 %
Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 703,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,409. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.99.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $375.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.80 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
About Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.