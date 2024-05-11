StockNews.com Upgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:MWA opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.66. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $2,028,507. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after buying an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,440,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after buying an additional 582,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 430,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

