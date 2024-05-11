StockNews.com Upgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.