StockNews.com Upgrades RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.25.

RadNet stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. RadNet had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $421.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. RadNet's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

