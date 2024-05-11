Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.75. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 5,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $67,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 4,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $25,107.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 514.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 348,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 291,443 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

See Also

