Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Acquires $102,180.00 in Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) CEO James Zizelman bought 6,500 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stoneridge Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.51.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. Stoneridge’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Stoneridge by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Stoneridge by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

