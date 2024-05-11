STP (STPT) Price Tops $0.0551

STP (STPT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $107.02 million and $7.57 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011606 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,844.30 or 1.00007803 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013296 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.05592676 USD and is down -10.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $37,204,993.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

