Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,363. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.