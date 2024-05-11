Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $85.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on GPCR shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $35.82 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.16.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $732,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 29,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 356,302 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

