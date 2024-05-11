Substratum 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $0.05 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.05 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011005 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,920.66 or 0.99978276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013249 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00024331 USD and is down -32.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $44.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

