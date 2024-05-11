Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.06 and a beta of -1.13. Summit Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 100,000 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 354,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,092.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 142.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

