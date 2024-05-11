Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SLF traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Featured Stories

