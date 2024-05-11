Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.588 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.
Sun Life Financial Stock Performance
NYSE SLF traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,286. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.60. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.
