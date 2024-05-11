Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $62.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SUN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $55.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $41.95 and a 1 year high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.06%.

In related news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $78,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Sunoco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sunoco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 60.0% in the third quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

