Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $12.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHO

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

SHO opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at $127,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.