Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $798.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,791,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $132.69 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $941.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total value of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 54,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

