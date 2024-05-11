Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $790.51 and last traded at $806.47. Approximately 1,946,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,382,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $822.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $941.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $601.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock valued at $29,950,223 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,751,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

