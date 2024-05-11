Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barrington Research

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Singular Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

SGC stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 113,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $318.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 1,312.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 109,596 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Stories

