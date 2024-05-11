Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,140 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLVM opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,951 shares of company stock worth $1,618,664 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

