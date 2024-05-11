Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA opened at $88.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.76. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

