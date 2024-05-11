Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of SYNA traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.94. The stock had a trading volume of 846,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,199. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.59. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

