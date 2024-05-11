Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Synchrony Financial worth $137,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 665,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,964,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 146,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SYF opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

