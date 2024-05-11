Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

SNDX stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 649,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,642,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,968,000 after purchasing an additional 198,262 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,926,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,262,000 after acquiring an additional 591,631 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

