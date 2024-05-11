Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of SYPR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,804. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $34.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,471,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

