Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 1%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.13 and last traded at $142.15. 3,044,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 15,191,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $774.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

