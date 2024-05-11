Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) PT Lowered to $20.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Benchmark from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Talos Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.94.

TALO stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 1.99. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $384.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 468,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $5,985,669.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,216,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,714,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

