Tango Therapeutics’ (TNGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

TNGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of TNGX traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 453,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,417,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $557,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,633.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,850. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Articles

