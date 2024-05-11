TD Cowen Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $170.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $146.32. 5,524,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.