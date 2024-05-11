TD Cowen Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $80.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.60. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

