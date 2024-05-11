TD Cowen Lowers TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $37.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

THS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

THS opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.32 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

