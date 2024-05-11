TD Cowen Raises BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $98.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.82.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.4 %

BNTX opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.34 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.43.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after buying an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

