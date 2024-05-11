TD Cowen Raises Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $48.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.60.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 162.9% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 335,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 208,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 220,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 168,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.