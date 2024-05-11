TD Cowen Trims Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Target Price to $42.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 172.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Par Pacific by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

