TD Securities Boosts Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FTT. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.13.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20. The company has a market cap of C$6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.12. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$33.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 3.9797235 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

