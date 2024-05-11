Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Short Interest Update

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the April 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TETE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 336,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 116,077 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 175.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 245,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 140,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

TETE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,387. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

