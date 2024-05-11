Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Tecnoglass stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGLS

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.