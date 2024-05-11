Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tecnoglass stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $59.76.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
