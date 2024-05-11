Teekay Co. (TK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on May 31st

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 102.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 912,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,613. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

