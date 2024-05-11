Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading 7.1% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 186,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 647,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 102.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $799.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Teekay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 177,930 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Teekay by 139.5% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay

(Get Free Report)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.