TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.54%. TELUS International (Cda)’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. TELUS International (Cda) updated its FY24 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 829,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.35. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on TIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

