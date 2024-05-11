TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.980 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

