TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Down 9.8%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $7.01. 71,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 206,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.33 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

