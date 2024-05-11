TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Stock Price Down 11.6%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.46 and last traded at C$9.46. Approximately 147,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 159,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.70.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$172,390.80. In other TELUS International (Cda) news, CEO Jeffrey Puritt sold 18,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$172,390.80. Also, Senior Officer Michel Belec sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total transaction of C$46,295.25. 34.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
