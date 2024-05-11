Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.600-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 1,774,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,017. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

