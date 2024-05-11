Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Teradata from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Teradata Price Performance

Teradata stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $57.73.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $1,551,617.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,115 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,404. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradata in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

