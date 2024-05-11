TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%.

TerrAscend Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSNDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 231,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,152. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

