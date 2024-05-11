TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%.
TerrAscend Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSNDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 231,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,152. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
TerrAscend Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TerrAscend
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Trading Halts Explained
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.