Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $173.15 and last traded at $173.90. Approximately 21,109,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 102,906,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lowered their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.89. The company has a market cap of $537.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.