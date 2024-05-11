TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Insider Sells $49,575.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFSL opened at $13.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

TFS Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 418.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in TFS Financial by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in TFS Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFSL shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.