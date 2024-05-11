The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,027 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 470,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 251,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at $312,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,222. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.